In an unfortunate incident that took place in Haryana, seven people were killed and four others were injured in a collision between a trailer truck and a bus in Ambala. The accident took place on Friday, March 3 on the Yamuna Nagar-Panchkula highway. "The incident occurred under PS Shahzadpur limits. Case registered," police officials said. Haryana Road Accident: Speeding Dumper Rams Into Car in Faridabad; Six Killed.

Trailer Truck Collides With Bus in Ambala

