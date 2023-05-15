Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal is in the soup again after he told participants in a ‘Jan Samvad’ programme at Dabwali village in Sirsa district to “beat up” and “throw out” a worker of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday. According to the reports, Kuldeep Gadrana, executive president of AAP West Zone (Haryana), had reportedly raised his hand when CM Lal had sought suggestions on curbing the drug menace in the area. This, however, did not go right with Haryana CM. In a purported video of the incident, Lal can be heard saying, “Yeh rajneeti karne wala hai, AAP ka karyakarta hai. Isko uthakar pitai karo aur bahar bhejo. (He is an AAP worker and is playing politics. Beat him up and send him out.” Haryana CM Manohar Lal Says ‘Brought Many Radical Changes for Good Governance’.

'Thrash and Throw' AAP Worker Out:

