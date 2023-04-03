Chandigarh, Apr 3 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said in the last eight years, the state government has brought many radical changes for good governance.

"Ensuring the reach of every welfare and public-centric scheme is the utmost priority of the state government. No department or sector has remained untouched by the IT reforms so as to ensure transparency," he said while addressing a gathering at the 'Jan Samvad' programme at Baliali village in Bhiwani district.

He is currently on a visit to Bhiwani district where he is holding interaction with the villagers.

The chief minister said the entire Haryana is like his family and as the head of the family, he always tries his best to extend every possible help and cooperation to every member.

He said that during his tenure special focus has been given on development works and adequate funds have been ensured for the meticulous implementation of every development scheme.

During his interaction at another village in Bhiwani named Bapora, the chief minister announced that now there will be no need for verification of online 'Fard' (land record) copy from the Patwari (revenue official). "Now, only online Fard copy will be valid and all institutions including banks will recognize online Fard," he added. An order in this regard will be implemented in the entire state, he said, according to an official statement. At Baliali, he said that the benefits of all the public welfare policies are being ensured to grassroots levels.

While interacting with the villagers, the chief minister said that they should compare the tenure of the previous governments with that of the present dispensation. The difference will be clearly visible in terms of development undertaken including infrastructure works.

At his 'Jan Samvad' programme at Tigrana and Dhanana villages, Khattar said the compensation for crop loss of farmers caused by the recent rains and hailstorms will be given by the government by May after getting Girdawari (field inspection) done.

He also visited the residence of boxer Nitu Ghanghas at Dhanana village in Bhiwani and extended greetings on her achievement for adding a world championship title to her name.

The chief minister said that several steps are being taken to groom talent in sports, which is why players of Haryana are bringing laurels at the world level. He also visited the residence of Vir Chakra awardee Mathan Singh who was martyred in the 1965 war and met the family before holding the Jan Samvad programme in Bapora village, Bhiwani district.

The chief minister also met the families of four more martyrs. He said the people of the country are proud of such brave sons who laid down their lives for the nation.

"Haryana has been the land of brave soldiers," he added.

"Whether it is war with China or Pakistan or fighting terrorists, these brave sons made supreme sacrifice for their motherland. Today, a strong India is being built because of the sacrifices of the brave soldiers..," he said.

Bhiwani's railway junction is named after Mathan Singh.

According to the statement, "Rifleman Mathan Singh was martyred in the Indo-Pak war of 1965 and was awarded with Vir Chakra. Bhiwani's railway junction is named after him," it said. It further said Bapora is the village of martyrs and soldiers.

Former Army Chief, General V K Singh is also from Bapora village, who is currently a minister in the Central Government.

