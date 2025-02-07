In a shocking incident from Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, a woman allegedly axed her mother to death after her husband eloped with her younger sister. The accused, identified as Nikku from Paintawas Kalan village, attacked her 45-year-old mother following a heated family dispute. The victim’s body was discovered on the roadside, prompting a police investigation. SHO Omprakash stated that after the post-mortem confirmed the cause of death, Nikku was taken into custody. Police obtained a one-day remand for further questioning before sending her to judicial custody. The investigation into the case is ongoing. Faridabad Shocker: Woman, Paramour Arrested for Killing Her Husband in Haryana.

Woman Kills Mother After Husband Elopes With Sister

Charkhi Dadri, Haryana: SHO, Omprakash says, "A woman's body was found on the roadside, and after investigating and post-mortem... her daughter, the accused, was arrested... The police obtained a one-day remand of the accused... and further investigation is ongoing..." pic.twitter.com/fUffH3L46D — IANS (@ians_india) February 7, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

