A drone was spotted hovering over the Indian Air Force Station in Ambala on Monday, August 15 keeping the security agencies and police on tenterhooks. "We received a complaint on August 15 from Ambala Air Force Station about spotting a red-coloured drone. Another flying object was witnessed on August 13. FIR registered immediately at Ambala Cantt PS u/s 188. Action will be taken, probe underway, said additional SP Pooja Dabla.

