The Allahabad High Court recently dismissed a rape case brought by a woman against a man after finding that the FIR she filed was fake and that they were married and living a happy life. In addition to dismissing the case, the court ordered the woman to pay a fine of Rs 10,000 and stated that the growing tendency of women bringing false rape claims against males has to be taken seriously. The courtroom bench said that the criminal justice system cannot be used as a means to settle personal scores. Bombay High Court Fines Woman Rs 25,000 for False Rape Complaint Against Her Boyfriend.

HC Fine Over Fake Rape Charge

Allahabad High Court imposes ₹10k costs on woman who filed false rape case against man and later married him Read more here: https://t.co/eWkpOScPZP pic.twitter.com/KAOmESlQui — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 7, 2023

