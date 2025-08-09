The Bombay High Court’s Aurangabad Bench on Friday quashed a criminal case under Section 498A IPC against a man and his family, filed by his estranged wife. Justices Vibha Kankanwadi and Sanjay A Deshmukh observed that comments about a wife’s clothing or cooking skills cannot be deemed grave cruelty. The woman, who married the man in March 2022, alleged mistreatment, concealment of his health issues, and a Rs 15 lakh demand for a flat. The court found contradictions, noting chats showed the husband disclosed his medical condition before marriage and already owned a flat. Allegations against family members were termed “omnibus” and unsupported by evidence, with no neighbour testimonies recorded. The bench warned against exaggerations when relationships sour, ruling that forcing the family to face trial would be an abuse of process. Taunting Wife About Her Complexion Is Not Cruelty Under Section 498A of IPC, Says Bombay High Court; Acquits Man Convicted for Wife's Suicide.

Bombay High Court Quashes 498A Case Against Husband and Family

The Bombay High Court at Aurangabad recently held that remarks that a wife is not wearing proper clothes or was not able to cook food properly do not amount to cruelty under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). When the relationship gets strained, it appears that… pic.twitter.com/PkFeRn5lMT — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) August 8, 2025

