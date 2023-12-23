The Delhi High Court recently said that prisoners have a fundamental right to procreation and parenthood. The high court stated that the right to procreation and parenthood is a fundamental right of a convict and protected under Article 21 of the Constitution. The high court bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma clarified that the right is not absolute but depends on the context and by considering factors such as the prisoner's parental status and age. The court also called for a fair and just approach to preserve the delicate equilibrium between individual rights and broader societal considerations. Delhi High Court Imposes Rs 10,000 Fine on Man Claiming Ownership of All Lands Between Ganga and Yamuna, Says 'Petition Is Completely Misconceived'.

HC on Fundamental Right

Prisoners have fundamental right to procreation and parenthood: Delhi High Court report by @prashantjha996 https://t.co/2QATcLqJ8l — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) December 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)