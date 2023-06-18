A distressing incident has unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani, where a man suffered cardiac arrest while riding a bike. The deceased crashed into parked bikes and cycles before passing away. The shocking incident occurred on June 17 at around 12 pm. A video has surfaced on social media revealing the terrifying incident. According to Amar Ujala, the deceased was identified as Ashok Solanki. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Heart Attack While Dancing Video: Man Collapses And Dies While Grooving to Music in Uttar Pradesh's Etah.

Heart Attack While Riding Bike Video:

