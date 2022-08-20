At least 19 dead and nine were injured in landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, August 20.

Himachal Pradesh | 19 dead, 9 injured, 6 missing (feared dead) in the last 24 hours as heavy rainfall continues to trigger flashflood situations, landslides & accidents in the state: State Disaster Management Authority pic.twitter.com/CMerj3zbW8 — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)