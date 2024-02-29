Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania is expected to deliver a decision today, February 29, at around 11 am regarding the fate of six defected Congress MLAs. The petition for their disqualification under the anti-defection law was filed by Congress MLA and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harsh Wardhan Chauhan. The Minister highlighted that the MLAs had defied a party whip by staying away from voting during the budget session. The six MLAs had crossed party lines to vote for BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan during the recent Rajya Sabha elections, leading to their party's candidate's defeat. Congress Leader Vikramaditya Singh Resigns From Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Day After Rajya Sabha Election Result in State (Watch Video).

Himachal Pradesh Speaker to Rule on Defected Congress MLAs

The Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Kuldeep Singh Pathania likely to pronounce the order on the future of 6 defected Congress MLAs today around 11 am. The petition was filed by Congress MLA and parliamentary affairs Minister Harsh Wardhan Chauhan under anti-defection law… — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)