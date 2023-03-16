Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is all set to present the state budget for 2023-24. According to reports, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the Finance portfolio is giving the final touches to the State Budget 2023-24. He will present the State Budget 2023-24 in the assembly tomorrow. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Says ‘Cases Filed Against Violators of COVID-19 Protocols During Pandemic To Be Withdrawn’.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Gives Final Touches to State Budget 2023-24

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the Finance portfolio, giving final touches to the State Budget 2023-24 which he will present in the Assembly tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Hv5shuQfm8 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

