Shimla, February 2: All cases filed against those who violated COVID-19 protocols during the lockdown will be withdrawn, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Thursday.

The decision was taken by the chief minister considering the unprecedented situation during the pandemic, where people were forced to step outside of their homes to ensure their survival and of their loved ones. Himachal Pradesh Withdraws Cases for Violating COVID-19 Protocol, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

When the entire world was going through a difficult period during the lockdown, many people were struggling to make ends meet and were forced to venture out for arranging medicines and other necessary items, a statement issued by the government said. Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Keeps Home, Finance; Vikramaditya Singh Given Public Works, Youth Services and Sports Charge.

Some people were running from pillar to post with a hope that their loved ones will survive the pandemic. Some of them were homeless, spending nights on the streets and had no choice other than violating the imposed restrictions, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)