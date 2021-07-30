Several rain-related incidences like landslides, cloudbursts have been reported from Himachal Pradesh for the past few days. On Friday, a massive landslide has been reported from the Kali Khan area in the remote Shilai subdivision of the Sirmaur district. In the wake of the landslide, the National Highway 707, that connects Shilai with the Paonta Sahib area in Sirmour, has been cut off.

According to reports, the Paonta Sahib-Shillai national highway 707 was shut for vehicular traffic on Friday after about a 100-meter stretch of the road caved due to heavy downpour in the Sirmaur district for the last 2 days.

Massive landslide occurred at Kali Khan area in the remote Shilai subdivision of Sirmaur district in Himachal Pradesh. National Highway 707 connecting Shilai with the Paonta Sahib area in Sirmour has been cut off.#Landslide #HimachalPradesh #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/abGvcRLnHH — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 30, 2021

