Heavy to extremely heavy rains lashed several parts of the hill state Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours. While the heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers are leading to a flood-like situation in several areas of the state, a soothing clip has emerged from Mandi district in Himachal. Post heavy rainfall, a rainfall was seen over the sky in Mandi on Monday evening. Panchvaktra Temple Submerged in Water Again Due to Spate in Beas River Following Heavy Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi (Watch Video).

Rainbow Emerges Over Mandi Sky

