Adani Group’s Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder “Robbie” Singh took a pointed swipe at Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on X, following her sarcastic reaction to SEBI’s clean chit for the conglomerate. Moitra had posted: “Wow. @SEBI_India cleared @AdaniOnline of all charges? Really? Never expected it.” In response, Singh replied with a sharp yet sarcastic line: “Wish you joyous and happy Puja festivities Hon MP.” The exchange came a day after SEBI issued a 350-page order exonerating Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and other group firms of allegations raised in the Hindenburg Research report. The regulator found no evidence of fraud, insider trading, or market manipulation, noting that all scrutinized transactions complied with existing laws. The ruling delivered a major sentiment boost for Adani stocks, reinforcing investor confidence even as political sparring over the issue continues. Hindenburg Adani Case: SEBI Clears Adani Group and Its Associated Entities of All Allegations.

Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh Mocks Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra

Wish you joyous and happy Puja festivities Hon MP https://t.co/w9fKxpSb4t — Jugeshinder Robbie Singh (@jugeshinder) September 19, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Jugeshinder Robbie Singh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)