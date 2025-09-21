Adani Group’s private jet, VT-APV, became the first aircraft to land at Navi Mumbai International Airport ahead of its official inauguration on September 30, 2025. The Pilatus PC-24, owned and operated by the conglomerate, touched down at the airport, marking a milestone ahead of the much-anticipated opening. A video of the landing has surfaced on social media on September 20, drawing attention to the state-of-the-art facility. The event highlights NMIA’s readiness to handle private and commercial flights. The airport is now set to begin operations later this month, boosting connectivity in the region. Navi Mumbai Airport Opening: As Navi Mumbai International Airport Gets Ready for Operations, Know How To Reach by Roads and Other Modes of Transport.

Adani Jet Becomes First Private Plane at Navi Mumbai Airport

VT-APV becomes the first private jet to land at NMIA - Navi Mumbai International Airport. This aircraft is owned and operated by Adani Group. Video by Sandeep Pilania (atc.spotter) pic.twitter.com/Qm4nomTZbO — Hirav (@hiravaero) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Hirav), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

