A viral video from Indore shows Karni Sena workers confronting a restaurant manager over saffron-colored napkins, accusing the establishment of mocking Hinduism. In the clip, one of the men questions the manager, who explains that the napkins match the brand's theme. However, the group demands their removal, warning of consequences if not changed. "Mazak bana rakha hai, yaha kyu Hindu Dharm ke sath hi mazak chal raha hai," one worker can be heard saying. They also threaten to escalate the matter with higher authorities. Leopard Scare in Indore: Panic Among Locals As Big Cat Spotted Jumping Over Balconies of Houses at Mansarovar Colony in Indore's Devguradia, Video Goes Viral.

Indore Restaurant Manager Confronted Over Saffron Napkins

BIG NEWS 🚨 | Indore Restaurant Manager Threatened Over Saffron-Colored Napkins: In Indore, a restaurant manager is threatened just for using saffron-colored napkins. The reason? A group claims it disrespects the Hindu religion, as they associate it with non-vegetarian food. pic.twitter.com/sZuIwGmmKX — Mohd Shadab Khan (@VoxShadabKhan) March 6, 2025

