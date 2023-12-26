Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya made an objectionable remark on Hinduism while addressing a political rally in Delhi on Monday, December 25. In his speech, the latter said, “Hindu ek dhokha hai (Hinduism is a deception). RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said twice that there is no religion called Hindu but instead, it is a way of living. Prime Minister Modi has also said that there is no Hindu religion.” Maurya further added that sentiments don't get hurt when ‘these’ people make such statements but if Maurya says the same, it causes unrest. Previously, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin made headlines after he compared Sanatana dharma with "dengue" and "malaria". 'Udhayanidhi Murdabad': Uttar Pradesh Sant Holds Symbolic Beheading of DMK Leader With Sword for His Remarks on Sanatan Dharma, Video Surfaces.

SP Leader Swami Prasad Maurya Makes Controversial Remark on Hinduism

#WATCH | Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya says, "Hindu ek dhokha hai...RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has said twice that there is no religion called Hindu but instead, it is a way of living. Prime Minister Modi has also said that there is no Hindu religion...Sentiments… pic.twitter.com/1qnULH1rqt — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

