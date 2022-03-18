On the occasion of Holi, jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted at Rajasthan were seen celebrating the festival of colours by singing and dancing in Jaisalmer.

Here's a look at their Holi celebrations:

#WATCH Rajasthan | BSF personnel celebrate #Holi by playing with colours and singing and dancing to the tunes of songs in Jaisalmer pic.twitter.com/O0nbwKKHDi — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 18, 2022

