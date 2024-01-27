The Union Home Ministry has announced the provision of Z+ security cover by CRPF forces for Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and his residence, the Kerala Raj Bhavan. The decision was made public on Saturday. Earlier today, the Governor had exited his vehicle and staged a sit-in at a local shop in Nilamel, Kollam district, demanding the arrest of protesting Student Federation of India (SFI) activists. The SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPI(M), had staged a black flag protest against the Governor while he was en route to a function in nearby Kottarakkara. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Angry With Police, Stages Sit-In Protest on Road After SFI Holds Black Flag Protest Against Him (Watch Videos).

Arif Mohammed Khan to Receive Z+ Security Cover

Union Home Ministry has informed Kerala Raj Bhavan that Z+ Security cover of CRPF is being extended to Hon'ble Governor and Kerala Raj Bhavan :PRO,KeralaRajBhavan — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) January 27, 2024

