The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has accused the Congress government of "double standards" after a video showing a group offering namaz inside Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport went viral. BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad shared the video on X, questioning, "How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge, do you approve of this?" He alleged that the Congress government objected to RSS’s Path Sanchalan events held with due permission but "turned a blind eye" to prayers in a restricted public area. "Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer namaz in a high-security airport zone?" Prasad asked, calling it a "serious security concern" in a sensitive location. ‘Ban RSS If You Have Guts, Be Ready to Face Consequences’: Karnataka BJP Dares Congress-Led Siddaramaiah Government.

‘How Is This Even Allowed?’: BJP Slams Congress Over Namaz at Bengaluru Airport

How is this even allowed inside the T2 Terminal of Bengaluru International Airport? Hon’ble Chief Minister @siddaramaiah and Minister @PriyankKharge do you approve of this? Did these individuals obtain prior permission to offer Namaz in a high-security airport zone? Why is it… pic.twitter.com/iwWK2rYWZa — Vijay Prasad (@vijayrpbjp) November 9, 2025

