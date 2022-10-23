A suspected cattle smuggler was thrashed by a mob in Howrah, West Bengal on Sunday afternoon. After the beating, the mob also set fire to the cattle smuggler’s vehicle. Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and arrested one suspected animal smuggler while the others managed to flee.

Mob Thrashes Suspected Cattle Smuggler in Howrah:

Howrah,WB| Mob thrashes suspected cattle smuggler & sets fire to his vehicle, police reaches spot "Locals witnessed few cattle smugglers taking an ox in their wagon.1 accused caught&handed over to police,the rest absconded.Locals set fire to wagon used for the act," says a local pic.twitter.com/QaCwyFjgbd — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2022

