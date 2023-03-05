A video of a Humpback dolphin being spotted at a Mangrove Ecotourism site in Mumbai is going viral on social media. The 38-second video clip was shared by Twitter page Mangrove Foundation of Maharashtra. In its post, Mangrove Foundation of Maharashtra said that the Humpback dolphin was spotted at their Mangrove Ecotourism site at Marambalpada in Virar West. The post also said that the dolphin was spotted by local guide Ganesh Bhoir, who captured the amazing footage of the Humpback dolphin on his mobile. Besides dolphin, Golden Jackals have also been spotted at the same ecotourism site in Virar earlier. Humpback Dolphins Spotted in Mumbai: Endangered Species Seen by Fishermen Around Bandra-Worli Sea Link.

Humpback Dolphin Spotted in Virar

After Golden Jackals now Humpback dolphin spotted at our Mangrove Ecotourism site at Marambalpada (Virar West), local guide Ganesh Bhoir captured this amazing footage with his mobile 🐬 🌊https://t.co/eOVHPFXN6k 9763027007 9921274373 @AdarshReddyIFS @MahaForest #dolphin pic.twitter.com/OcgwR7s8QT — Mangrove Foundation of Maharashtra (@MangroveForest) March 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)