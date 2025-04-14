Sunrisers Hyderabad players were forced to leave their hotel rooms early on Monday following an emergency evacuation. A fire alarm reportedly went off at the premises, leading hotel staff to swiftly clear the building as a safety measure. Though the situation caused momentary panic, all team members and support staff were evacuated without harm. Authorities were on the scene quickly, and no casualties or injuries have been reported so far. With an important IPL fixture just hours away, the incident has raised eyebrows among fans. However, SRH’s management stated that the team is safe and preparations will continue as scheduled. Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricketers Declared Safe After Fire Broke Out At Their IPL 2025 Home Accommodation, the Park Hayatt Hotel in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills (Watch Video).

Fire Breaks Out at Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills Where Sunrisers Hyderabad Player

Fire at Park Hyatt Hyderabad Quickly Contained; No Casualties Reported A fire broke out on the first floor of the Park Hyatt Hotel in Banjara Hills on Monday morning, prompting a swift response from emergency services. The incident occurred around 8:50 AM, leading to the… pic.twitter.com/8NTO3nATFB — Sudhakar Udumula (@sudhakarudumula) April 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)