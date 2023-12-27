In Hyderabad, a 26-year-old man, employed at a diagnostic centre under Suraram Police Station, was thrashed by young women for harassing them. The accused had reportedly saved the contact numbers of women visiting the centre and harassed them with obscene messages. In response to the incessant harassment, the targeted young women confronted the accused and physically assaulted him before turning him over to the police. Delhi: Man Sends Obscene Messages to Random Girls, Pressuring Them to Engage in Sex Acts Over Phone; Held.

Man Thrashed by Women for Sending Obscene Messages

అమ్మాయిలకు అసభ్య మెసేజ్‌లు.. యువకుడికి దేహశుద్ధి హైదరాబాద్ సూరారం PS పరిధిలో ఒక డయాగ్నొస్టిక్ సెంటర్‌లో నాని అలియాస్ సికిందర్(26) అనే యువకుడు పనిచేస్తున్నాడు. ఆ సెంటర్‌కు వచ్చే అమ్మాయిల నంబర్లను మొబైల్‌లో సేవ్ చేసుకుని వారికి వాట్సప్‌లో అసభ్యకరంగా మెసేజ్‌లు పెట్టి వేధించసాగాడు.… pic.twitter.com/oUu23HrU1o — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) December 26, 2023

