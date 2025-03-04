Hyderabad police were left stunned after an ambulance, speeding with its sirens blaring, was found transporting a pet dog instead of a patient. The incident occurred during a special drive by Panjagutta Traffic Police to curb the misuse of emergency vehicles. The ambulance was intercepted near Panjagutta, and upon inspection, officials discovered a pet dog inside. Shocked by the blatant misuse of an emergency vehicle, police immediately seized the ambulance and registered a case against the driver. Authorities have reiterated strict action against those misusing emergency services, warning that such violations disrupt traffic and delay critical medical responses. Hyderabad: Woman Techie Dies by Suicide 6 Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment by Husband.

#Hyderabad : A Pet Dog was Transporting in a Siren-blazing Ambulance, caught by #Panjagutta Police Shocking, how some people misusing the Emergency Vehicles, an #Ambulance was found transporting a pet #Dog with its blaring, causing confusion among motorists and traffic… pic.twitter.com/4yjsur8dKE — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 4, 2025

