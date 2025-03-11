A first-year BTech student of MGIT lost his life, and five of his classmates sustained injuries after their speeding Swift car lost control and crashed into an electric pole near Neopolis Road, Telangana. Police identified the deceased as Srikar, who was driving the vehicle, while Hemasai, Vivek, Srujan, Kartikeya, and Harsha were injured—Harsha being in critical condition. All victims were rushed to Continental Hospital for treatment. The MGIT principal confirmed that the students had not attended college on Tuesday, March 11 and visited the accident site and hospital. Videos from the scene show the mangled car and authorities investigating the crash. Hyderabad Road Accident: Speeding Car Loses Control Crashes Into Road Median Before Going Up Pavement Near NTR Ghat; Videos Surface.

Speeding Car Hits Pole in Hyderabad

