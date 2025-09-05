The Hyderabad Police SHE Teams arrested over 900 people in a week for allegedly misbehaving with woman devotees visiting the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh in Telangana. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing men allegedly harassing and misbehaving with women near the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh. According to the local media reports, out of these 900 offenders, 55 men were caught red-handed engaging in indecent behaviour towards women in public. While many offenders now face court proceedings, the police let some of them go after counselling. Hyderabad Police Bust Grindr-Based Drug Racket: 2 Peddlers Arrested, 7 Consumers, Including Sex Worker, Detained; MDMA Worth INR 15 Lakh Seized.

900 Held for Allegedly Misbehaving With Women Near Khairatabad Bada Ganesh

#Hyderabad: Over the last 7 days, #SHETeams nabbed as many as 900 #miscreants for harassing #women near the #KhairatabadGanesh pandal, 55 caught red-handed.#Police counselled the offenders; some will be produced in court. SHE Teams remain on 24×7 duty during idol immersion.… pic.twitter.com/tlcXuKVXrr — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) September 4, 2025

Hyderabad SHE Nabs 900 People for Misbehaving With Women Near Khairatabad Bada Ganesh

Over the past week, Telangana's SHE teams arrested 900 individuals for allegedly misbehaving with women near the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh pandal in the city. pic.twitter.com/yc5K8R53LC — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)