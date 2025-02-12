A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a man being brutally thrashed with slippers, kicks, and punches inside a crowded Kumbh Mela Special Train. The fight reportedly erupted over a seating dispute in the train's passage near the door. In the viral clip, a youth chewing gutkha is seen arguing with two elderly passengers before being assaulted. The attackers repeatedly struck him with slippers, particularly on his mouth, drawing humorous reactions online. Despite the chaos, no passengers intervened, and there have been no reports of police action. Fortunately, a woman holding a child nearby remained unharmed. Ghaziabad Metro Fight Video: 2 Men Beat Each Other Up Over Seat Inside Coach in Ghaziabad, Video Goes Viral.

Fight Over Seat Turns Violent in Kumbh Mela Special Train

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)