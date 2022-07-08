As Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at in Nara while delivering a speech ahead of Sunday’s upper house election, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed shock over this tragic news, stating that the leader to both Japan and the rest of the world. PM Modi also declared a national holiday in India on July 9 as a mark of respect. The ex-Japanese PM had a special relationship with India as he was conferred with Padma Vibhushan in 2021 and the Netaji Award in 2022.

Check Tweet by PM Modi:

