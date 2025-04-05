A shocking case has surfaced in Bareilly, UP, where a newlywed bride refused to consummate her marriage on the wedding night, claiming, "I am someone else's trust, don't touch me... I will consume poison!" The groom filed a complaint with the police, stating that his wife had threatened to implicate his family in false rape and molestation charges if he persisted. The couple’s marriage on January 25, arranged under family pressure, quickly spiraled into turmoil as the bride allegedly continued to show affection for a previous lover. Despite efforts to mediate, the situation escalated with threats of suicide and legal consequences from both her and her maternal relatives. The groom, now seeking protection, claims that the harassment is causing severe mental distress to his family, including his ailing mother. Police have registered a case, and investigations are ongoing. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Bareilly: Man Suddenly Collapses and Dies While Dancing With Wife at 25th Anniversary Celebration (Watch Video).

Bride Refuses Consummation, Threatens Suicide

UP के बरेली मे सुहागरात पर बीवी ने शौहर को साफ कह दिया की वह किसी और की अमानत है.. उसे मत टच करना? मुझे घर वालो के दबाव मे शादी करनी पड़ी। इसके बाद नवविवाहित कपल के रिश्ते मे ऐसी दरार आई की मामला थाने पहुंच गया। बीवी अंजुम व उसके परिवार जनों पर दूल्हे मोईन खां ने FIR कराई है।… pic.twitter.com/zEdJTYjoSG — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) April 5, 2025

‘I Belong to Someone Else’: Bride Shocks Groom

अब यूपी के बरेली से एक चौंकाने वाला मामला सामने आया है, जहां शादी की पहली रात पति के होश तब उड़ गये, जब पत्नी ने कहा: मैं किसी और की अमानत हूं, मुझे मत छूना... ज़हर खा लूंगी! युवक ने ख़ुद अपनी बीवी के ख़िलाफ़ पुलिस ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई है. pic.twitter.com/8n6lN6WhEu — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) April 5, 2025

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)