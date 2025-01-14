International League T20 (ILT20) 2025 will witness Desert Vipers take on Gulf Giants on January 14. The Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants will be hosted at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and start at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Zee Network is the official broadcast partner for ILT20 2025 in India and will provide live telecast viewing options on Zee Network TV channels. For live streaming viewing options, fans can switch to Zee Network's OTT platform, ZEE 5, and find the Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants UAE T20 League 2025 match online. Tom Banton, Nicholas Pooran Steer MI Emirates to Emphatic 26-Run Triumph Over Dubai Capitals in ILT20 2025.

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Live

It’s Day 4️⃣ and a cracking fixture is coming your way! Will the @GulfGiants crush or will the @TheDesertVipers strike? Stay tuned for the showdown! 🤜🤛#DPWorldILT20 #AllInForCricket #EnterTheEpic pic.twitter.com/7ANZIBnEeZ — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)