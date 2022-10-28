In a first-of-a-kind move, Delhi LG VK Saxena declared Chhath Puja as a ‘dry day’ in the capital. The Chhath Puja will be celebrated on Sunday, October 30. Liquor shops in the national capital will remain shut on the occasion of Chhath Puja. Earlier today, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the party has written to CM Arvind Kejriwal demanding that Chhath Puja be a dry day. ‘Chhath Puja Should be Declared Dry Day in Delhi, Wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal', Says BJP Leader Adesh Gupta.

Dry Day Declared in Delhi on October 30:

