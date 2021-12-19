In a first-of-its-kind survey by a government body in the national capital, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will conduct a study to ascertain the concentration, distribution, and composition of microplastics in the Yamuna river. Reportedly, microplastics are fragments of any type of plastic less than five millimeters that enter into natural ecosystems from a variety of sources, including cosmetics, clothing, and industrial processes.

