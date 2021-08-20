Bengaluru: Miscreants Kill an Elderly Couple Within the Limits of Kumaraswamy Layout

In a shocking incident, miscreants killed an elderly couple within the limits of Kumaraswamy Layout in #Bengaluru on Friday. The elderly couple was stabbed and strangulated by the miscreants. The police have formed four special teams to nab the assailants. pic.twitter.com/uN9PdLgqtH — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 20, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)