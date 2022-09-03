The Deputy Commissioner, Deoghar has written to the Principal Secy, Cabinet Co-ordination (Civil Aviation), Jharkhand regarding a report about BJP MP Nishikant Dubey along with others entering the ATC at Deoghar Airport without permission and creating pressure on officials for takeoff clearance on August 31. According to reports, an FIR has been filed against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, and Manoj Tiwari for forcing entry into Air Traffic Control (ATC) room at Deoghar airport.

Check Tweet:

In view of this security protocol violation it may be noted & necessary action may be taken to avoid such incidents in the future. It's also requested that the incident may be reported further to AAI, DGCA, BCAS, Secy Gen, Lok Sabha and Defence Ministry: Dy Commissioner, Deoghar — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2022

Watch Video:

🔴 #Jharkhand | FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari for forcing entry into Air Traffic Control (ATC) room at Deoghar airport NDTV's Vedant Agarwal and Manish Kumar report pic.twitter.com/w5wfq6UNn9 — NDTV (@ndtv) September 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)