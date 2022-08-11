Tansa dam in the Thane district has been lit up with Tiranga lights ahead of Independence Day celebrations. The gushing waters when illuminated in tricolour look spectacular. The dam has been decorated as the part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

Tansa Dam illuminated with Tricolour lights! The Tansa Dam has been creatively illuminated as part of the #HarGharTiranga campaign.#AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/QP2jRrp6Ad — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 11, 2022

