India on Wednesday abstained itself from voting at UNGA on a resolution against Russia. The United Nations General Assembly voted to reaffirm its commitments to Ukraine against the Russian aggression. Out of the 193-member in UN General Assembly, 141 were in favour, 5 against and 35 abstentions in voting against the resolution that strongly deplored Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

India abstains from voting against Russia at UNGA. 141 in favour, 5 against, 35 abstentions. — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

