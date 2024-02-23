Former Australian PM Tony Abbott, on Friday, February 23, spoke about India-Australia relations and the vandalisation of Hindu temples in Australia. "It is a solid relationship and getting stronger all the time. Yes, I am conscious of the fact that there has been a bit of graffiti and other ugly defacements of temples, but I think this is just by a tiny minority." Tony Abbott also said that there has been a little bit of disagreement inside the Australian-Indian community rather than any difficulty. "As I keep saying, India is the world’s emerging democratic superpower," he stated. Australian Air Chief Marshal Calls on Army Vice Chief Upendra Dwivedi, Discusses Bilateral Defence Cooperation Between Both Nations.

Tony Abbott on India-Australia Relations

#WATCH | On India-Australia relations and vandalisation of Hindu temples in Australia, former Australian PM Tony Abbott says, “It is a solid relationship and getting stronger all the time. Yes, I am conscious of the fact that there has been a bit of graffiti and other ugly… pic.twitter.com/6A4RQY722E — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2024

