India Reports 16,838 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Reaches 1,11,73,761

India reports 16,838 new #COVID19 cases, 13,819 discharges and 113 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,11,73,761 Total discharges: 1,08,39,894 Death toll: 1,57,548 Active cases: 1,76,319 Total vaccination: 1,80,05,503 pic.twitter.com/dvJmwZijdD — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

