As per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, India reported 25,467 new COVID-19 cases, 39,486 recoveries and 354 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 3,19,551 active cases, the total coronavirus tally in the country stands at 3,24,74,773 and the death toll at 4,35,110.

