India reports 2,59,170 new #COVID19 cases, 1,761 deaths and 1,54,761 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,53,21,089 Total recoveries: 1,31,08,582 Death toll: 1,80,530 Active cases: 20,31,977 Total vaccination: 12,71,29,113 pic.twitter.com/3pNdIGZVdy — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2021

