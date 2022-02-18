India witnessed a decline in daily COVID-19 cases on Friday. The country reported 25,920 new COVID-19 cases and 492 deaths in the past 24 hours. Over 66,000 people also recovered from the virus. Active coronavirus caseload dropped below thee lakh. India's daily positivity rate also declined to 2.07 percent.

Tweet By ANI:

India reports 25,920 fresh COVID cases (4,837 less cases than yesterday), 492 deaths, and 66,254 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 2,92,092 Daily positivity rate: 2.07% Total recoveries: 4,19,77,238 Total vaccination: 1,74,64,99,461 pic.twitter.com/5nCtJV1u6m — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

