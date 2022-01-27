India on Thursday witnessed a slight increase in daily COVID-19 cases. The country reported 2,86,384 new coronavirus infections and 573 deaths in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, over three lakh people recovered from the deadly virus in a day. The active case declined to 22,02,472. However, the daily positivity rate increaed to 19.59 percent on Thursday.

Tweet By ANI:

India reports 2,86,384 new #COVID19 cases, 573 deaths and 3,06,357 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 22,02,472 (5.46%) Daily positivity rate: 19.59% Total Vaccination : 1,63,84,39,207 pic.twitter.com/NKqlGIVaD6 — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)