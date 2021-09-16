According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, India reported 30,570 new COVID-19 cases, 38,303 recoveries and 431 deaths in past 24 hours. With 3,42,923 active cases, the total coronavirus cases in the country stands at 3,33,47,325 and death toll at 4,43,928. So far 76,57,17,137 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India.

