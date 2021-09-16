According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, India reported 30,570 new COVID-19 cases, 38,303 recoveries and 431 deaths in past 24 hours. With 3,42,923 active cases, the total coronavirus cases in the country stands at 3,33,47,325 and death toll at 4,43,928. So far 76,57,17,137 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India.

India reports 30,570 new #COVID19 cases, 38,303 recoveries and 431 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,33,47,325 Active cases: 3,42,923 Total recoveries: 3,25,60,474 Death toll: 4,43,928 Total vaccination: 76,57,17,137 (64,51,423 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/aM5jzNXshh — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)