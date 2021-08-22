As per the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, India reported 30,948 new COVID-19 cases, 38,487 recoveries and 403 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 3,53,398 active cases, the total coronavirus tally in the country stands at 3,24,24,234 and death toll at 4,34,367.

India reports 30,948 new #COVID19 cases, 38,487 recoveries and 403 deaths in the last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 3,24,24,234 Total recoveries: 3,16,36,469 Active cases: 3,53,398 Death toll: 4,34,367 Total vaccinated: 58,14,89,377 (52,23,612 in last 24 hrs) pic.twitter.com/uIvjrs10WT — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)