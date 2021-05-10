India reports 3,66,161 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,818 discharges and 3,754 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 2,26,62,575

Total discharges: 1,86,71,222

Death toll: 2,46,116

Active cases: 37,45,237

Total vaccination: 17,01,76,603.

India reports 3,66,161 new #COVID19 cases, 3,53,818 discharges and 3,754 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry Total cases: 2,26,62,575 Total discharges: 1,86,71,222 Death toll: 2,46,116 Active cases: 37,45,237 Total vaccination: 17,01,76,603 pic.twitter.com/sjXdpYbVlE — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)