According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, India reported 37,154 new COVID-19 cases, 39,649 recoveries, and 724 deaths in the past 24 hours. With 4,50,899 active cases, the total coronavirus tally stands at 3,08,74,376 and the death toll at 4,08,764:

India reports 37,154 new #COVID19 cases, 39,649 recoveries, and 724 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 3,08,74,376 Total recoveries: 3,00,14,713 Active cases: 4,50,899 Death toll: 4,08,764 Total vaccinated:37,73,52,501 (12,35,287 in last 24 hrs)

