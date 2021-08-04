According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, India reported 42,625 new COVID-19 cases, 36,668 discharges and 562 deaths in past 24 hours. With 4,10,353 active cases, the total coronavirus tally stands at 3,17,69,132 and death toll at 4,25,757:

